Trump Terrified After SC Democratic Debate Sets Viewership Record

More than 21 million Americans watched the Democratic primary debate in South Carolina including a record viewership number on CBSN.

Via a press release from CBS:

CBS News delivered the largest single-network broadcast of a Democratic presidential debate this cycle, according to Nielsen live plus same day ratings for Tuesday, Feb. 25.

The CBS News Democratic debate was watched by 15.34 million viewers across CBS, BET and BET Her from 8:00 PM to 10:08 PM. It was CBS’ strongest Tuesday night of the season.

A record 14.78 million viewers with 3.85 million adults in the 25-54 demographic watched the debate on the CBS Television Network. BET and BET Her, subsidiaries of ViacomCBS, delivered an additional 556,000 viewers with 210,000 in the advertiser-desired adults 25-54 demographic.

CBSN, CBS News’ 24/7 digital streaming news service, set new all-time viewership records on Tuesday, Feb. 25. CBSN drew a record 21.8 million streams and 15.1 million unique viewers for the day. On OTT platforms, the average watch time was 90 minutes per viewer for the day.

The number of viewers for a debate on a single network stream is a new record. The ratings prove that the American people are getting extremely interested in the competitive and candidate filled Democratic primary.

Trump should be terrified because as the networks are tuning out his publicity stunts, viewers are paying attention to the men and women who could potentially replace him.

Donald Trump dominated the media cycle in 2016, but four years later, it is a Democratic primary and potentially contested convention that is generating the election headlines.

