As Coronavirus Crisis Rages, The Only Item On Trump’s Saturday Schedule Is Dinner At Mar-a-Lago

The United States is in the midst of a health crisis, and the only item on Donald Trump’s Saturday schedule is dinner at Mar-a-Lago.

As Sam Stein pointed out on Twitter Saturday, “After last night’s fundraiser, Trump has a pretty light schedule today while staying at his private club.”

The president’s public schedule only includes an evening “working dinner” with the president of Brazil.

Trump’s schedule:

After last night's fundraiser, Trump has a pretty light schedule today while staying at his private club pic.twitter.com/P6udMuaAai — Sam Stein (@samstein) March 7, 2020

Political theatre will not save Trump from his coronavirus disaster

Donald Trump has mismanaged the coronavirus crisis since day one. Instead of acknowledging the government’s flawed response and working to step it up, he’s simply doubled down on political theater.

This week, he phoned into Sean Hannity to make up more dangerous nonsense about the outbreak, participated in a Fox News town hall where he promised to slash Social Security and Medicare, and fired his third chief of staff.

In other words, a global health emergency hasn’t changed this president’s behavior at all. He still puts his personal political fortunes ahead of the interests of the American people.

And, of course, as his near-empty Saturday schedule shows, Trump still has no interest in doing any actual work as president – no matter what external crises hit his desk on a given day.

Ultimately, Donald Trump is hoping that political theater will save him from the fallout of his disastrous management of a global health emergency, but it’s moments like this that demonstrate just how unfit he is to be president of the United States.

