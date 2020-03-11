Bernie Sanders Goes Silent After Another Night Of Defeats

For the first time in the 2020 Democratic primary, Sen. Bernie Sanders did not address his supporters on Election Night.

Sanders did not speak on Election Night:

NEWS: Bernie Sanders will not speak or appear in public to address tonight's results, his campaign says. — Reid J. Epstein (@reidepstein) March 11, 2020

However, his aides were on Twitter attacking Biden:

Bernie is not speaking tonight, but his aides are on Twitter attacking Joe Biden and previewing Sunday's debate. https://t.co/dMDU8OUcpL — Reid J. Epstein (@reidepstein) March 11, 2020

In reality, there isn’t much that Sen. Sanders can say. By convincingly winning Michigan, Joe Biden laid waste to Sanders’s argument that he can bring out a coalition of young people and blue-collar workers that can win Midwestern states like Michigan.

It is also clear that all of the momentum is on Joe Biden’s side. Biden has the bigger coalition, and it is showing up to vote.

The tweets from Sanders’s campaign aides are a signal that the Senator from Vermont won’t be dropping out of the race this week, but in this case, the silence of the Sanders campaign speaks volumes. The campaign issued no official statement, and the candidate made no remarks.

In a week, it will likely be impossible for Sanders to catch Biden, and the election night silence is a sign that the end is near for the presidential campaign of Bernie Sanders.

