People Won’t Let Larry Kudlow Forget He Insisted Coronavirus Will Have “Minimal Impact” on Economy

The coronavirus outbreak is officially a global pandemic, and policy experts around the world are expressing significant concern over how the virus, which has claimed 4,729 lives worldwide according to the most recent official count, will impact global economies.

White House Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow’s old statements have come back to haunt him in the wake of a recent coronavirus briefing where he appeared to be rather ill.

If you are on the President’s “CoronaVirus Task Force”, you should practice targeted social distancing from Larry Kudlow. He is very obviously ill. (Pence looks sweaty, too, but that could just be the lights)pic.twitter.com/agwDp92eVm — Ray [REDACTED] (@RayRedacted) March 12, 2020

Kudlow told reporters who attended the briefing that President Donald Trump’s proposed payroll tax cuts will lead to a “big growth payoff” that will help Americans “deal with whatever challenges occur.”

I think it’s very important that everyone watch this video at least twice. Remember this.#LarryKudlow#TuesdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/DzAbGOY30F — Mystery Solvent (@MysterySolvent) March 10, 2020

In January, Kudlow insisted coronavirus will have a “minimal impact,” telling Fox Business that the problem as it stands is not an American one.

“This is a Chinese pandemic,” Kudlow told host David Asman at the time, noting that China “has a serious, serious public health problem” and that the United States wants to “help them work through it.”

“We are going to do everything we can as Americans and American governments, certainly, to help them solve this as rapidly as possible,” Kudlow said, adding that U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar is deploying resources to help China control the pandemic.

“We’re happy to do it,” Kudlow said. “It’s part of our engagement with China. We want to help out in any way we can. We have a lot of smart people that know how to deal with these public health issues, so we are going to send over a batch of CDC experts.”

Kudlow also recently claimed that the U.S. had successfully contained the coronavirus, and critics are making sure to remind others of his blunders. Fears of an economic crisis continue to mount, with the Dow tumbling more than 1,000 points after President Donald Trump announced that all travel from Europe to the U.S., with the exception of the United Kingdom, is banned for 30 days.

Don’t ever forget that they lied to us about this. In doing so they endangered the health and safety of the public. And they did it for political gain.https://t.co/Xugn9yopFN — Rick Gigger (@rgigger) March 12, 2020

Oh thank goodness I get to hear from Larry #Kudlow, he sure knew what was going on the last time our economy tanked… — Matt Attaway (@mattaway88) March 10, 2020

I urge everyone concerned about the economy right now to listen to what @larry_kudlow recommends, and then do the exact opposite. #ETTD — Eryq Ouithaqueue (@EryqOuithaqueue) March 9, 2020

At an absolute minimum, @realDonaldTrump has to fire @larry_kudlow for his dangerous quotes in the last two weeks: "We have contained this. I won't say airtight, but it's pretty close to airtight." "Our threat assessment is low and the economy is fundamentally sound." — NOT THE WRESTLER (@ericyoung) March 12, 2020

The president’s proposed payroll tax cuts are reportedly worth $40 billion per month and would provide temporary relief past the November elections. Neither Republicans or Democrats appear to be sold on the idea, expressing doubts that stimulus spending or tax cuts would help the economy in general.