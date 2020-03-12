It is being reported that Trump may have been exposed to coronavirus again at Mar-a-Lago last weekend.

Via a CBS Evening News tweet:

Pres. Trump bipartisan criticism over his Oval Office address — one senator called his speech “robotic” and “lacking any empathy.” Tonight, there’s new information suggesting @POTUS could have been exposed to the virus last weekend.

@weijia reports https://t.co/d2kV4WGsPB pic.twitter.com/aGNsU1YCn5 — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) March 12, 2020

Trump was seen on video next to a man at Mar-a-Lago who has tested positive for the virus. The White House continues to claim that there is no need for Trump to be tested, which is an odd position to take when a test could clear up any doubt about the President’s potential coronavirus exposure.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is being tested because he interacted with the same man at Trump’s private club, but the White House is in full science denier mode and refusing to test Trump.

Trump did not appear to be well during his Oval Office address to the nation, and the fact that Trump may now have been exposed twice to the virus should have the public demanding that he is immediately tested.

