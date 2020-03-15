Joe Biden Says He Will Pick A Woman To Be His Running Mate

Joe Biden committed to picked a woman to be his running mate and also naming the first female African-American Supreme Court justice.

Biden said, “Number one, I committed that if I’m elected president to have an opportunity to appoint someone to the courts who will be appointing the first black woman of the courts. It’s required they have representation now. It’s long overdue. Secondly, if I’m elected president, my cabinet, my administration will look like the country and I commit that I will, in fact, appoint a woman to be vice president. There are a number of women qualified to be president tomorrow. I would pick a woman to be my vice president is.”

Biden was asked, “> But Mr. vice president, just to be clear. You just committed here tonight if you get the nomination your running mate will be a woman?”

He answered, “Yes.”

There are so many women who are qualified to be president in the Democratic Party. The big three names that will be often mentioned are three Senators. Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, and Amy Klobuchar.

From a strategic point of view, each of them would bring different strengths to the ticket, but if one was to make a speculative and completely uninformed guess, Joe Biden will pick Sen. Kamala Harris to be his running mate.

