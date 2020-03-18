Bernie Sanders Blows A Gasket And Says He’s Too Busy To Drop Out

Bernie Sanders said that he was too busy dealing with the coronavirus pandemic to officially drop out of the Democratic primary.

CNN’s Manu Raju tweeted:

Sen. Bernie Sanders grew angry when asked about his campaign plans. During a gaggle with reporters in the Capitol, I asked Sanders about his timeframe for making a decision, and he lashed out: "I'm dealing with a fucking global crisis. You know, we're dealing with." — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 18, 2020

The blowup occurred about half way through a five-minute gaggle where Sanders talked about the "unprecedented crisis of our lifetime," calling for a range of measures that the U.S. government should take in the midst of the economic crisis. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 18, 2020

Then @LisaMascaro asked what he's saying to his supporters, and he sidestepped the question, noting he's sent out a statement. Then, I asked about his timeframe — and he was furious Afterwards, he mellowed out and answered questions about the crisis for about two more minutes. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 18, 2020

Bernie Sanders is not the friendly grandpa type, and he has none of the charm of FDR, which is another reason why his supporters should stop comparing him to a legendary president who he has nothing in common with.

It is not difficult to drop out of the presidential race. Bernie Sanders could do it in less than 30 seconds. He could announce that he is suspending his campaign and he will have more to say when the country is not in the middle of a pandemic.

Sen. Sanders has been overwhelmingly rejected by Democratic voters. He might not be ready to quit yet, but the Democratic primary is increasingly just a formality.

