Posted on by Jason Easley

Bernie Sanders Blows A Gasket And Says He’s Too Busy To Drop Out

Bernie Sanders said that he was too busy dealing with the coronavirus pandemic to officially drop out of the Democratic primary.

CNN’s Manu Raju tweeted:

Bernie Sanders is not the friendly grandpa type, and he has none of the charm of FDR, which is another reason why his supporters should stop comparing him to a legendary president who he has nothing in common with.

It is not difficult to drop out of the presidential race. Bernie Sanders could do it in less than 30 seconds. He could announce that he is suspending his campaign and he will have more to say when the country is not in the middle of a pandemic.

Sen. Sanders has been overwhelmingly rejected by Democratic voters. He might not be ready to quit yet, but the Democratic primary is increasingly just a formality.

