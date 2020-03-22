Fellow Senator Blasts Rand Paul For Irresponsibly Spreading Coronavirus

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) blasted Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) for irresponsibly putting other people of infection and spreading the coronavirus.

Sen. Sinema tweeted:

I’ve never commented about a fellow Senator’s choices/actions. Never once. This, America, is absolutely irresponsible. You cannot be near other people while waiting for coronavirus test results. It endangers others & likely increases the spread of the virus. https://t.co/651TJf8mWf — Kyrsten Sinema (@kyrstensinema) March 22, 2020

Sen. Paul didn’t just show up to work. He met with his colleagues, spoke to reporters, and used the Senate gym and pool all while he was awaiting his coronavirus test results. Sen. Paul is infected with the coronavirus, and now he has exposed staffers, his fellow senators, and anyone who he came into contact with to the virus as well.

Paul’s behavior has resulted in so many senators having to self-quarantine that Republicans don’t have a majority right now.

The reason why the Senate gym and pool were open when most others are closed across the country is that the Senators make their own rules, and the fact that McConnell didn’t get his majority to close down the gym and pool is proof that Republicans weren’t taking this crisis seriously, and are paying for following Trump’s lead in downplaying the coronavirus.

