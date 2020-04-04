Gov. Cuomo Announces He’s Now Getting Ventilators From China As Trump’s Response Flounders

As Donald Trump’s federal response to the U.S. coronavirus outbreak continues to flounder, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Saturday that he will be receiving ventilators from – *checks notes* – China.

During Cuomo’s news conference, he announced, “We got really good news today that the Chinese government is going to facilitate a donation of 1,000 ventilators that will come into JFK today.”

According to Cuomo, the life-saving devices were donated by Alibaba co-founders Jack Ma and Joe Tsai and will “make a significant difference” as the state struggles to fight the outbreak without a competent federal government backing them up.

Video of Gov. Cuomo’s announcement:

“This is a big deal and it’s going to make a significant difference for us”: 1,000 donated ventilators will arrive at JFK today from China, Gov. Cuomo announces https://t.co/j4xc56ss4S pic.twitter.com/AzKCVBUE5u — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 4, 2020

While it’s good news that the New York governor is trying to get as many ventilators as possible from all parts of the globe, it’s sad that he’s having to do so without a supportive White House.

It’s come to this: New York is receiving 1,000 ventilators from China because of the failure of the @realDonaldTrump administration. — John Weaver (@jwgop) April 4, 2020

Governors are working together to fill the leadership vacuum left by Trump

In addition to the 1,000 ventilators from China, Gov. Cuomo also announced on Saturday that the state of Oregon will be lending New York 140 ventilators to help with their health crisis.

It’s the latest example of how states are being forced to manage this pandemic on their own as the White House continues to drags its feet on securing resources for them.

That became even more clear this week with Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner – who, for whatever reason, is running the coronavirus response at the White House – telling the the states that the federal stockpile isn’t to be used by them.

The federal government is being run by some of the most incompetent people on the planet, the states are looking elsewhere for help.

