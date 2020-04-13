Trump Trade Adviser Blames “Globalization of Production” for Medical Equipment Shortages

The White House trade adviser has blamed economic globalization for the lack of essential medical supplies. The claim comes as there has been widespread criticism of mask and ventilator shortages.

Peter Navarro told 60 Minutes on Sunday that the U.S. should manufacture crucial supplies instead of importing them from other countries.

“Make this stuff here,” Navarro said.

“We wouldn’t be having this problem if we had the domestic production of essential medicines, medical supplies like masks and medical equipment like ventilators.”

Watch the video:

Peter Navarro has been tasked by the president to get PPE and other supplies to hospitals during the COVID-19 crisis. Navarro believes the root of the shortages is that the U.S. has little domestic production of this equipment. https://t.co/PlFn7GYgnb pic.twitter.com/Pn9TZm7Svv — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) April 12, 2020

“If we made it here, we wouldn’t be faced with this. That was the original sin,” he said.

Navarro blamed international corporations and globalization of production for the lack of medical supplies. He has long been a critic of globalization generally.

“It’s the globalization of production through multinational corporations, who salute no flag, who love cheap sweatshop labor, and who love the massive subsidies that the Chinese government throws at production to bring it from here to there,” Navarro said.

President Donald Trump has struck a different note on medical supplies. The President repeatedly claimed New York didn’t need as many ventilators as Governor Andrew Cuomo requested.

While China does produce large amounts of medical equipment, Navarro is a well-known China hawk. His long-running criticism of the country may color his view on the equipment issue.

