Joe Biden Tears into Donald Trump: “Nothing Is His Fault. Nothing Is His Responsibility”

Joe Biden took the President to task on Thursday for his handling of the Coronavirus. The former vice president was incredulous at Donald Trump’s recent behavior.

The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee spoke to MSNBC’s Morning Joe program along with his wife, Dr. Jill Biden.

He discussed Americans’ reaction to the Covid-19 global pandemic and chastised Trump for not showing leadership.

“These are people who are frightened and they’re looking for leadership,” Biden said.

“What bothers me, what bothers me so much, is the President of the United States doesn’t take responsibility,” he said.

“The President of the United States acts like… nothing is his fault. Nothing is his responsibility,” said a clearly exasperated Biden.

Watch part of Biden’s interview:

WATCH: Joe Biden discusses how he would have handled the coronavirus pandemic. "We knew what was about to happen and instead of acting the president did nothing." pic.twitter.com/YnXwOaOdPn — MSNBC (@MSNBC) April 16, 2020

“You know, Franklin Roosevelt made the case that, look, just tell the American people the truth… they can handle it.”

“But you have to let them know what you are doing. You have to let them know you understand their pain.”

Biden made wider ranging remarks about leadership and what his response to the crisis would have been. He also focused much of his fire on Trump.

“The president is supposed to take care of things!” he said.

“He says, ‘I take no responsibility for that, it is not my fault, it is somebody else’s fault.’ He is doing the exact — I know it sounds sort of strange — but he is doing the exact thing we teach our kids not to do, blame somebody else.”

“Not me, the other guy.”

“Trying to figure out this man is sort of above my pay grade,” Biden also said.

“Everything is about him. This is not about him. It’s about us. It’s about the American people.”

Follow Darragh Roche on Twitter