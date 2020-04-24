Trump Had Contact With Group Pushing Bleach As Coronavirus Cure

Days before he went on national television and suggested people be injected with disinfectant, Trump had contact with a group pushing bleach as a miracle coronavirus cure.

The Guardian reported:



The leader of the most prominent group in the US peddling potentially lethal industrial bleach as a “miracle cure” for coronavirus wrote to Donald Trump at the White House this week.

In his letter, Mark Grenon told Trump that chlorine dioxide – a powerful bleach used in industrial processes such as textile manufacturing that can have fatal side-effects when drunk – is “a wonderful detox that can kill 99% of the pathogens in the body”. He added that it “can rid the body of Covid-19”.

Trump claimed on Friday that he was being sarcastic when he suggested that people be injected with bleach to kill the coronavirus, but it is likely that we now know exactly where he got the idea that the nation should inject itself with bleach to kill the coronavirus from.

Injecting bleach is not a good idea. Every company that makes disinfectants along with medical professionals had to rush to tell America not to listen to the President Of The United States because if they follow his directions, they will die.

There is no miracle cure. There is nothing under your sink that will kill coronavirus inside your body.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook