Ex-GOP Strategist Steve Schmidt Says America Is Ready To End The Trump Clown Show

Former Republican strategist Steve Schmidt said on Thursday that most Americans now view the Trump White House as a “clown show” after weeks of the president putting on a “clinic of unfitness” in his daily coronavirus press briefings.

Schmidt pointed to Trump’s pandemic mismanagement as the reason former Vice President Joe Biden is leading in crucial swing states like Pennsylvania, Michigan and Florida.

“People are looking at him and they’re seeing a clown show,” the ex-GOP strategist said. “They’re seeing a clinic of unfitness put on every night, and that is why he is behind Joe Biden.”

Schmidt added that Trump’s refusal to take responsibility for anything related to the federal government shows that he’s a weak leader, not the image of toughness that he and his supporters see.

“He’s the biggest victim in America, but in America, we don’t usually care to see our presidents playing the role of victim,” Schmidt said.

Video:

Former Republican strategist Steve Schmidt calls the Trump White House a “clown show.” #ctl #p2 pic.twitter.com/N4joKWAP4y — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) May 1, 2020

Schmidt said:

They’re scared of him. They know he’s going to go nuts when they tell him that these briefings aren’t working, that people are looking at him and they’re seeing a clown show. They’re seeing a clinic of unfitness put on every night, and that is why he is behind Joe Biden in Pennsylvania, in Michigan, in Florida. So someone had to go in and tell him the news, and obviously, he went nuts about it. And I believe every word about that in the newspapers. And it just goes to show that behind the cameras, it’s the same guy. The buck doesn’t stop anywhere. He’s not the responsible for everything. It’s the campaign manager’s fault, it’s the news media’s fault. It’s the Chinese fault. He’s the biggest victim in America, but in America, we don’t usually care to see our presidents playing the role of victim. They are supposed to look out for and protect the country, and he has so utterly failed in the duty.

Trump is morally, mentally and intellectually bankrupt

Throughout this crisis, Trump has repeatedly demonstrated that he doesn’t possess a single quality that Americans should expect in a president. He is morally, mentally and intellectually bankrupt – and that isn’t going to change.

He will always be the unstable guy who tweets out insults of cable news anchors in the middle of the night, even as a deadly pandemic rips through the country.

He will always be the unsympathetic man who tries to put political spin on a death toll instead of offering his sincerest condolences to those who have lost loves ones over the past few months.

He will always be the least intelligent person in the room with the loudest voice, spewing nonsense that only makes everybody listening a little bit dumber.

Donald Trump will never change. He will forever remain the same empty, broken person he has been throughout his entire life. But in six months, the American people can change the fact that he lives at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

