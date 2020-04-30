Trump Doesn’t Believe America Will Elect “Incompetent” Joe Biden

The President doesn’t believe polls showing him losing to Joe Biden. Donald Trump has dismissed the idea that Americans will choose the former VP because he’s “incompetent”.

Trump gave an interview to the Reuters news agency on Wednesday where he explained he doesn’t trust polling that puts Biden ahead of him.

“I don’t believe the polls,” Trump said in the Oval Office.

“I believe the people of this country are smart. And I don’t think that they will put a man in who’s incompetent.”

“And I don’t mean incompetent because of a condition that he’s got now. I mean he’s incompetent for 30 years,” Trump said.

“Everything he ever did was bad. His foreign policy was a disaster.”

Trump recently began suggesting their was something wrong with the presumptive Democratic nominee’s mind. Similar speculation is rife about the President himself.

He told Reuters he didn’t think November’s election would be a referendum on his handling of Coronavirus.

“No, I don’t think so. I think it’s a referendum on a lot of things,” Trump said.

“I think it’s going to be a referendum on all the things we’ve done and certainly this will be a part of it, but we’ve done a great job.”

The President said he would debate Biden but reiterated a claim that Senator Bernie Sanders should have won the Democratic primaries. He blamed Senator Elizabeth Warren for handing the nomination to Biden.

“He should never have won the primary, ever in a million years, because those votes were taken away,,” Trump said.

“They were taken away from Bernie Sanders. And I think I’m going to get a lot of Bernie Sanders voters.”

