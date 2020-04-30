Trump Says Sweden is Paying “Heavily” for Not Locking Down Despite Wanting to Reopen American Economy

President Donald Trump criticized Sweden’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, saying the Scandinavian nation is paying “heavily” for allowing many businesses to remain open. Sweden has lost more citizens to the pandemic than its neighbors and the death rate sits at 22 per 100,000 people, a number that is three times higher than Denmark’s and more than four times higher than Norway’s or Finland’s.

“Despite reports to the contrary, Sweden is paying heavily for its decision not to lockdown. As of today, 2462 people have died there, a much higher number than the neighboring countries of Norway (207), Finland (206) or Denmark (443). The United States made the correct decision!” Trump tweeted.

Despite reports to the contrary, Sweden is paying heavily for its decision not to lockdown. As of today, 2462 people have died there, a much higher number than the neighboring countries of Norway (207), Finland (206) or Denmark (443). The United States made the correct decision! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 30, 2020

The president has largely been trying to change public opinion about his coronavirus response after facing hefty criticism for suggesting that people could inject themselves with disinfectant to treat the virus. Earlier this week, reports emerged that he’d threatened to sue his campaign manager, Brad Parscale, for showing him evidence that his poll numbers are sliding.

The death rate in the United States is the highest in the world: More than 62,000 people have lost their lives since the first death attributed to the coronavirus was first reported in February.

The president’s comments on Sweden also directly contract the president’s insistence that the economy, forced to shutter as the pandemic has torn its way through communities nationwide, should reopen, a move that has earned harsh rebukes from health experts and economists alike.

Earlier this month, the president demanded several states under lockdown in response to the coronavirus pandemic “liberate” citizens who are protesting against stay-at-home orders and social distancing guidelines.

“I think they’re listening. I think they listen to me,” Trump said in response to questions about the protests. “They seem to be protesters that like me and respect this opinion, and my opinion is the same as just about all of the governors. They all want to open. Nobody wants to stay shut but they want to open safely. So do I.”