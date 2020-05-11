Trump Economic Advisor Complains That Disneyland Is Closed As Coronavirus Deaths Approach 80,000

One of the President’s economic advisors complained about Disneyland closures on Monday as Coronavirus deaths neared 80,000. Peter Navarro blamed the Chinese Communist Party for the situation.

Navarro is Donald Trump’s Director of Trade and Manufacturing Policy and the Defense Production Act policy coordinator. He told Fox News that China had to face consequences.

“It crossed me that Disneyland in Shanghai is opening this morning,” Navarro told Fox & Friends.

“While my own Disneyland in my own homeland in Orange County, in Anaheim, where Disneyland was born, is still shut because of the Chinese Communist Party.”

“That makes me mad,” he said.

Watch the video:

Peter Navarro: "It crossed me that Disneyland in Shanghai is opening this morning, while my own Disneyland in my own homeland in Orange County, in Anaheim, where Disneyland was born, is still shut because of the Chinese Communist Party. That makes me mad." pic.twitter.com/Z6Onr98wkn — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) May 11, 2020

Navarro also downplayed concerns about the economy. Members of the administration warned on Sunday that unemployment could reach 20%. He appeared to criticize these remarks.

“This is not the Great Depression,” Navarro said.

“Anybody who thinks this is the Great Depression doesn’t understand either history or economics.”

“It’s going to be a long process because of the structural adjustments that are going to take place as we adapt to the virus socially and culturally and economically, but this Great Depression pity party stuff I saw yesterday – this ain’t that.”

“This pity party yesterday is not who we are. Who we are is who this president is,” he said.

Follow Darragh Roche on Twitter