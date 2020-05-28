Trump Calls Coronavirus “A Very Bad Gift from China” as Deaths Pass 100,000

Donald Trump addressed the Coronavirus death toll on Thursday by gently criticizing China for the disease. The President’s seemed more concerned with Twitter this morning.

“We have just reached a very sad milestone with the coronavirus pandemic deaths reaching 100,000,” Trump tweeted.

We have just reached a very sad milestone with the coronavirus pandemic deaths reaching 100,000. To all of the families & friends of those who have passed, I want to extend my heartfelt sympathy & love for everything that these great people stood for & represent. God be with you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2020

“To all of the families & friends of those who have passed, I want to extend my heartfelt sympathy & love for everything that these great people stood for & represent. God be with you!”

As some social media users were quick to point out, the death toll actually passed 100,000 on Wednesday. The President has made little reference to the number of casualties throughout the crisis.

Trump tweeted about Covid-19 again a few minutes later, striking a very different tone.

“All over the World the CoronaVirus, a very bad ‘gift’ from China, marches on. Not good!” he said.

But the President’s first tweets to the American people on Thursday were not about Coronavirus. Instead, Trump sent a series of retweets from his supporters and then previewed his executive order.

“This will be a Big Day for Social Media and FAIRNESS!” he said.

The as yet mysterious executive order on social media is due later on Thursday. However, critics have pointed out that the President has no power to regulate social media.

