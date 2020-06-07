Mitt Romney Joins Religious March On The White House To Support Black Lives Matter

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) joined 1,000 Americans of faith in a march to the White House in support of Black Lives Matter.

Romney said that he was marching to end violence and brutality and to make sure that people know that black lives matter.

Video:

.@MittRomney is marching with a group of nearly 1,000 Christians to the White House. Here he is on video saying why he’s walking: “… to make sure that people understand that Black Lives Matter” https://t.co/KCxJNchCMs pic.twitter.com/Za0Am2WL8g — Hannah Natanson (@hannah_natanson) June 7, 2020

The group is described as mostly evangelical Christian and they are chanting Black Lives Matter, and singing this little light of mine:

Mitt Romney, marching down Penn Ave towards the White House, with about 1000 mostly evangelical protesters. They’re chanting “black lives matter!” and singing “This little light of mine” ⁦@MittRomney⁩ pic.twitter.com/Zj8HHpBDoX — Michelle Boorstein (@mboorstein) June 7, 2020

The fact that Romney is marching to the White House in support of black lives matter will drive Trump up the wall. Politically, evangelicals as a group are the backbone of Trump’s support. This is a president who only won the election by 80,000 votes in three states. His margin for error with any group that supported him is virtually zero.

If Trump slips with evangelicals, even a little, he will be placing himself in a position to lose the election.

The Trump administration doesn’t see or listen to anyone outside of their base, so a thousand evangelicals marching to the White House should get someone’s attention.

The consensus against ending the status quo of systemic racism is starting to cut across political lines, as Trump and his supports look like they are on the wrong side of history.

