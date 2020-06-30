Adam Schiff Blasts Trump For Doing Nothing On Russia Bounty

1.2k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) blasted Trump for not saying that he will get to the bottom of Russian bounty allegations.

Chairman Schiff said after being briefed on the bounty allegations:



I find it inexplicable in light of these very public allegations that the President hasn’t come before the country and assured the American people that he will get to the bottom of whether Russians are putting a bounty on the heads of American troops and that he will do everything in his power to make sure that we protect American troops.

I do not understand for a moment why the President isn’t saying this to the American people right now and is relying on ‘I don’t know,’ ‘I haven’t heard,’ ‘I haven’t been briefed.’ That’s just not excusable. His responsibilities as commander-in-chief is to protect our troops and I shared the concern at the White House today that I think many of us have, which is, there may be a reluctance to brief the President on things he doesn’t want to hear and that may be more true with respect to Putin and Putin’s Russia than with respect to any other subject matter. Many of us do not understand his affinity for that autocratic ruler who means our nation ill and so if there’s a problem with being willing to brief the president on intelligence he doesn’t want to hear that’s a problem for our entire nation’s security.

Video:

Adam Schiff points out that Trump has said nothing about getting to the bottom of Russia placing a bounty on US troops in Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/eSKd9BiH5B — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) June 30, 2020

Chairman Schiff was correct. Trump’s claim that he didn’t know about the Russian bounties on US troops doesn’t stop him from doing something about it right now.

No other president, Democratic or Republican would stand by with his hands in his pockets while the Russians put a price on heads of US troops as Trump has.

The White House has known about the bounty since 2019 and done nothing. The fact that Trump won’t stand up to Putin shows that it is time to get rid of Trump.

