Donald Trump Jr. Projects His Dad’s Failures On To Biden

The President’s son has claimed that Joe Biden will destroy the middle class if he’s elected in November. Donald Trump Jr. claimed that the former Vice President will raise taxes on ordinary Americans.

“Donald Trump put AMERICA FIRST and CUT TAXES for the middle-class and small businesses,” Trump Jr. tweeted on Thursday.

“Joe Biden wants to put AMERICA LAST and RAISE TAXES on the middle-class and small businesses.”

“Biden’s leftwing policies would destroy the middle-class and crush small businesses!”