Tammy Duckworth Tells Tucker Carlson to “Walk a Mile in My Legs” After He Criticizes Her on Air

Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth (D) responded to Fox News personality Tucker Carlson, telling him to “walk a mile in my legs” after he criticized her calls for a “national dialogue” on the removal of memorials to President George Washington.

Last night, Carlson suggested Duckworth––who lost her legs during a 2004 combat mission in Iraq––and other Democratic leaders “hate America” in remarks he made on his program.

“You’re not supposed to criticize Tammy Duckworth in any way because she once served in the military,” Carlson said. “Most people just ignore her. But when Duckworth does speak in public, you’re reminded what a deeply silly and unimpressive person she is.”

“It’s long been considered out of bounds to question a person’s patriotism. It’s a very strong charge, and we try not ever to make it. But in the face of all of this, the conclusion can’t be avoided. These people actually hate America. There’s no longer a question about that,” he added.

You can watch footage of Carlson’s remarks below.