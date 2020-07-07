Tucker Carlson Tells Fox Viewers That Masks And Social Distancing Don’t Work

During his program on Tuesday night, Fox News host Tucker Carlson lied to his viewers, telling them that wearing masks and maintaining social distance aren’t effective in curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

Carlson said the restrictions “have no basis of any kind in science” and whined that students in reopened schools would have to take staggered bathroom breaks and be unable to participate in some sports.

“It’s a kind of bizarre health theater,” the Fox host said of the life-saving measures.

Video:

Tucker Carlson says masks and social distancing “have no basis of any kind in science. It’s like a kind of bizarre health theater” pic.twitter.com/71lIvRubx8 — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) July 8, 2020

Carlson said:

Many schools that do plan to reopen will do so under a series of restrictions that have no basis of any kind in science. It’s a kind of bizarre health theater. Students will be kept six feet apart, everyone will have to wear a mask, class size will be limited. In some schools, there will be scheduled bathroom breaks, etc. etc. No sports.

Carlson is playing to an audience of one while putting the health of millions at risk

Tucker Carlson’s rhetoric on Tuesday represents a major shift. Just a few months ago, in fact, he was one of the only voices on Fox News urging Trump to take the virus seriously.

In March, Carlson even supported the idea of wearing face coverings, saying, “Of course, masks work. Everyone knows that. Dozens of research papers have proved it.”

Now, as his program increasingly becomes a one-hour effort to please Donald Trump, Carlson has gone completely off the rails. He knows the president is watching and apparently that’s all that matters to him now – even if he’s spreading dangerous misinformation in the process.

Tucker Carlson may be pleasing Donald Trump as his presidency plunges off a cliff, but he’s putting millions of lives at risk.

