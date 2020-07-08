Trump Says He Disagrees with CDC’s “Tough and Expensive” Guidelines for Reopening Schools

President Donald Trump says he disagrees with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) guidelines for reopening schools, calling them “tough and expensive.”

“I disagree with @CDCgov on their very tough & expensive guidelines for opening schools,” he wrote in a tweet this morning, adding: “While they want them open, they are asking schools to do very impractical things. I will be meeting with them!!!”

The president was almost immediately criticized.

When it comes to listening to the CDC for reopening our schools or listening to the dude who told people the coronavirus would be gone by summer, to take hydroxychloroquine without any evidence it works, and to inject bleach into our blood, I think we should listen to the CDC. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) July 8, 2020

So, in other words, you just want to throw our kids to the wolves in order help your re-election campaign. — Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) July 8, 2020

Trump doesn’t get that you can’t force families to take the children to school if they don’t feel safe. We have to get a handle on the pandemic using science. — Milquetoast (@BlueRobotDesign) July 8, 2020

Well if anyone knows better than scientists, it's a guy who didn't take his own SATs. — Alternative Fax (@daveblend) July 8, 2020

Shortly before this, the president accused Democrats of orchestrating a political ploy in advocating for schools to remain shuttered because of coronavirus risks and threatened to withhold funding from schools that open their doors.

“In Germany, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and many other countries, SCHOOLS ARE OPEN WITH NO PROBLEMS,” he wrote. “The Dems think it would be bad for them politically if U.S. schools open before the November Election, but is important for the children & families. May cut off funding if not open!”