Posted on by Alan Ryland

Trump Says He Disagrees with CDC’s “Tough and Expensive” Guidelines for Reopening Schools

President Donald Trump says he disagrees with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) guidelines for reopening schools, calling them “tough and expensive.”

I disagree with @CDCgov on their very tough & expensive guidelines for opening schools,” he wrote in a tweet this morning, adding: “While they want them open, they are asking schools to do very impractical things. I will be meeting with them!!!”

The president was almost immediately criticized.

Shortly before this, the president accused Democrats of orchestrating a political ploy in advocating for schools to remain shuttered because of coronavirus risks and threatened to withhold funding from schools that open their doors.

“In Germany, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and many other countries, SCHOOLS ARE OPEN WITH NO PROBLEMS,” he wrote. “The Dems think it would be bad for them politically if U.S. schools open before the November Election, but is important for the children & families. May cut off funding if not open!”