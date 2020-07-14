Trump’s Niece Breaks Her Silence By Telling Him To Resign

After Donald Trump’s effort to silence her was blocked by a court this week, Mary Trump sat down for an interview and told her uncle – the president of the United States – to resign.

During an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos, Mary Trump recalled telling the president in 2017 to not let his critics get him down.

“I did mean it in some sense,” she responded when Stephanopoulos asked if she was being sincere at the time. “I just remember thinking, he seems tired.”

Now, after more than three years of watching her uncle in action, she would choose her words differently.

“If you’re in the Oval Office today, what would you say to him?” Stephanopoulos asked.

“Resign,” she responded.

Video:

Transcript:

STEPHANOPOULOS: April 2017, I’m going to end where I began. You see the president in the Oval Office, and you tell him, ‘Don’t let them get you down.’ Did you mean that? TRUMP: I did, actually. That was four months in. He already seemed very strained by the pressure. He’d never been in a situation before where he wasn’t entirely protected from criticism or accountability or things like that. And I think Michael Flynn had just had to be fired. And from the get-go, it hadn’t been going well in particular. So, I did mean it in some sense. I didn’t mean, ‘I want you to keep doing what you’re doing and get away with it.’ And also, so much of what has happened since then hadn’t yet happened. And I just remember thinking, he seems tired. He seems – this is not what he signed up for, if even knows what he signed up for. And I thought his response was actually more enlightening than my statement. And he said, ‘They won’t get me.’ And so far, looks like he’s right. STEPHANOPOULOS: And if you’re in the Oval Office today, what would you say to him? TRUMP: Resign.

Trump won’t resign, but voters have a chance to force him out

The bad news, of course, is that Donald Trump is unlikely to take his niece’s advice and step down. The good news is that the American have a chance to force him out in less than four months.

For the reasons laid out in Mary Trump’s book – and the endless loop of disqualifying actions and rhetoric of the past three and a half years – voters must seize that opportunity.

