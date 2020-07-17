Poll: Nearly a Third of Republicans Say They Don’t Trust Trump on Coronavirus

Nearly two-thirds of Americans––that’s 64 percent––do not trust President Donald Trump’s coronavirus response, according to the latest ABC News/Washington Post poll.

Tellingly, nearly a third of Republicans say they don’t trust the president’s coronavirus response. 29 percent of Republicans say they don’t believe the president is a credible source of information related to the pandemic.

“Only 34% of Americans place a great deal or good amount of trust in what he says about COVID-19, while 64% trust him not so much or – in the case of nearly half the public – not at all,” ABC reports. The outlet notes that there’s a “disconnect in terms of priorities” with Americans divided (63 percent-33 percent) on controlling the spread of the virus versus restarting the economy.

“Concern about catching the disease, moreover, remains persistently high. Sixty-six percent are very or somewhat worried that they or someone in their immediate family might become infected, and an additional 5% of Americans now say this already has happened,” the outlet observes.

Whether Americans trust Trump has a lot to do with whether they wear face masks when around others. 79 percent of those surveyed say they wear a mask all or most of the time when they’re around other people outside their home. 57 percent said they do so without exceptions. 41 percent (among those who trust Trump) said they always wear a mask around other people. Among those who don’t trust the president, 66 percent said they always wear a mask around other people.

Overall, 38 percent of Americans say they approve of the president’s coronavirus response overall. That’s down from 46 percent in late May and 51 percent in late March. By contrast, disapproval of the president;’s response gained 15 points, over the same period and now stands at 60 percent.