Trump Melts Down And Admits That He Doesn’t Care What The Military Says

Trump said on Fox News Sunday that he doesn’t care what the military says about bases named after Confederates before launching into a racist tirade.

Trump said when asked if he would veto the NDAA over military bases named after confederates:



They’ll still get their pay raise. Hey look, don’t tell me this. I got soldiers the biggest in the history of military. (Fact Check: Trump is lying. He didn’t). I got soldiers brand new equipment, brand new jets, brand new rockets, $2.5 trillion. I did more for the military than any president that’s ever had this office.

Cause I think these forts that have been named after Fort Bragg, Fort Robert E. Lee, all of these forts that have been named that for a long time, decades and decades and decades.

Excuse me, I don’t care what the military says. I’m supposed to make the decision. Fort Bragg is a big deal. We won two world wars. Nobody even knows General Bragg. Go to that community with that base is in a great state. I love that state. Go to the community and say how do you like the idea of renaming Fort Bragg, and then what are you going to name it? You going to name it after the Rev. Al Sharpton?

Trump accidentally admitted that he doesn’t care what the military. Trump confirmed that he doesn’t listen to the advice of his own military experts. Trump thinks that he is smarter than the military, and he doesn’t have to listen to them.

The racist element has become a standard part of any of Trump’s public remarks, but the line that will spawn a thousand campaign ads is that Donald Trump doesn’t care what the military wants or what they advise him to do.

