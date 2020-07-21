Conservative Columnist George Will Says He’ll Vote for Biden, Predicts “Decisive Victory”

George Will has said he’ll vote for Joe Biden in November. The well-known conservative columnist also believes the presumptive Democratic nominee will win.

This will be the first time Will has ever voted for a Democratic presidential candidate, as his pro-Republican credentials will show. He’s the latest high-profile conservative to opt for Biden.

“I’m a big believer in parties, in party strength and party tickets. Not this year,” Will said on Monday.

In our @AspenInstitute conversation this afternoon, @GeorgeWill (never a fan of President Trump) told me he'll vote for @JoeBiden in November–the first time he's voted for a Democrat for any office. (His first presidential vote: Barry Goldwater.) https://t.co/rQ3xZVobrv — Susan Page (@SusanPage) July 20, 2020

He predicted that Biden would enjoy a “decisive victory” and that the election would all be over by 11pm. Will believes the former Vice President will pick up swing states.

“I think that’s important because the President has already announced he might not accept the outcome,” Will said.

“Therefore it’s wise to have a tsunami of popular votes.”

Will joins former Ohio Governor John Kasich in breaking with the Republican Party and choosing Biden. The columnist left the GOP in 2016 because of Trump but voting for a Democrat is still a major step for him.

One phenomenon of this election cycle is the number of former Republicans coming out against a sitting Republican president, from the Lincoln Project to former congressmen.

