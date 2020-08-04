Trump Defends Well Wishes for Ghislaine Maxwell

Advertisements

In an interview with Axios, President Donald Trump defended his well wishes for Ghislaine Maxwell, who has been arraigned on charges that she recruited and participated in the abuse of young girls for the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, who mysteriously died in prison last year while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. He also openly questioned the circumstances of Epstein’s death.

“She’s now in jail. Yeah, I wish her well,” Trump said of Maxwell. “I would wish you well. I would wish a lot of people well. Good luck. Let them prove somebody was guilty.”

“So you’re saying you hope she doesn’t die in jail? Is that what you mean by wish her well?” asked Axios reporter Jonathan Swan.

Advertisements

“Her boyfriend died in jail, and people are still trying to figure out how did it happen,” Trump said. “Was it suicide, was he killed? And I do wish her well. I’m not looking for anything bad for her. I’m not looking bad for anybody.”

He added: “And people took that and they made it such a big deal, but all it is is her boyfriend died. He died in jail. Was he killed, was it suicide? I do. I wish her well.”

You can watch footage from the interview below.