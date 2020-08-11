“Mitch Better Have My Money”: Kentucky Voters Angry at McConnell’s Response to Economic Crisis

Advertisements

Kentucky voters are angry at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s response to the economic crisis wrought by the coronavirus pandemic. Protesters have taken to protesting outside McConnell’s Louisville office, carrying signs with slogans such as “Mitch Better Have My Money.”

Protests have been organized by Kentucky representatives from the AFL-CIO, Teamsters and other labor groups. They say they’re furious over McConnell’s repeated delays on vital coronavirus relief funds.

According to The Washington Post, the labor protest “marked only the latest in a series of exasperated complaints from Kentuckians directed at McConnell (R), as some locals find themselves frustrated by the absence of their powerful political representative on Capitol Hill. In more than two dozen interviews, out-of-work residents, struggling restaurant owners and other business leaders, as well as a cadre of annoyed food, housing and labor rights groups, all said they are in dire need of more support from Congress — the likes of which McConnell has not been able to provide.”

Unemployed workers say their benefits aren’t enough for them to pay their bills. Some have even have stopped looking for jobs while businesses continue to suffer. Many households are experiencing food insecurity.

“We’re seeing huge numbers of people needing help,” said Jason Bailey, the executive director of the left-leaning Kentucky Center for Economic Policy. “I can’t imagine a state that needs additional relief more than Kentucky does.”

Those interviewed said the $600 unemployment benefit that citizens received after Congress approved the CARES Act has been a critical lifeline. McConnell has argued that the benefit disincentivizes people from looking for work.