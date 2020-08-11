Trump Is Removing Mail Sorting Machines From Post Offices

Advertisements

Post offices are reporting that Trump’s Postmaster General has been removing mail sorting machines as he takes his mail-in voting sabotage to a new level.

Via NPR’s Steve Inskeep:

Startling: Kimberly Karol, of postal service workers' union in Waterloo, Iowa, tells @noelking the USPS not only banned overtime, but is having sorting machines removed in her area: "That also hinders our ability to process mail." @NPR — Steve Inskeep (@NPRinskeep) August 11, 2020

But asked by @NoelKing if the USPS can still handle voting by mail this fall, the postal clerk and union leader answers yes: they've been in business for centuries, and "we still have the system that will do that." @NPR — Steve Inskeep (@NPRinskeep) August 11, 2020

Trump began Monday’s “coronavirus briefing” with a prolonged false information attack on mail-in voting:

Trump began his coronavirus briefing with a false attack on mail-in voting, and then he bragged about the stock market. The biggest problem with the ballot applications was an incorrect return address to the registrar> https://t.co/xxF8lqLWUK pic.twitter.com/G2HwBseSYO — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 10, 2020

Trump is obsessed with slowing down the Postal Service so that potentially millions of mailed-in ballots will be invalidated because they missed the submission deadline. The short-term goal for Trump is to disrupt mail-in voting, but the long-term plan for Republicans has always been the privatization of the US Postal Service.

Donald Trump is doing everything in his power to cheat and rig the 2020 election.