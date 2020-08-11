Posted on by Jason Easley

Trump Is Removing Mail Sorting Machines From Post Offices

Post offices are reporting that Trump’s Postmaster General has been removing mail sorting machines as he takes his mail-in voting sabotage to a new level.

Via NPR’s Steve Inskeep:

Trump began Monday’s “coronavirus briefing” with a prolonged false information attack on mail-in voting:

Trump is obsessed with slowing down the Postal Service so that potentially millions of mailed-in ballots will be invalidated because they missed the submission deadline. The short-term goal for Trump is to disrupt mail-in voting, but the long-term plan for Republicans has always been the privatization of the US Postal Service.

Donald Trump is doing everything in his power to cheat and rig the 2020 election.