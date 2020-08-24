WATCH: Nancy Pelosi Calls Trump and the GOP “Enemies of the State”

Advertisements

Today, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy appeared before the House of Representatives. The Trump appointee seemed uprepared to answer even basic questions and contradicted himself on a number of occasions.

Nancy Pelosi appeared on MSNBC on Monday to talk about the Trump administration and its attack on the Post Office. The Speaker of the House, however, ended up sounding a bit like the President himself. She referred to the GOP as “enemies of the state.”

Host Ayman Mohyeldin asked the Speaker, “Can you tell people today that they should not be afraid of what happens on November 3rd?”

Pelosi responded, “We took an oath to protect and defend the Constitution from all enemies foreign and domestic. And sadly, the domestic enemies to our voting system and our honoring our Constitution are right at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue with their allies in the Congress of the United States.”

Pelosi labeled Republicans "domestic enemies of the state"

YUP YUP 👍

The California congresswoman continued, “But again, let’s just get out there, mobilize, organize, and not let the president deter anyone from voting. And again, support the postal system, which is election central.”

The Speaker closed her comments,