Night 3 of the RNC Looks Tame Compared to the DNC’s Blockbuster 3rd Night

Advertisements

There were a number of compelling politicians who spoke at the Democratic National Convention. The party worked hard on spacing out the speeches so that viewers would turn in every night.

Night 3 of the DNC had some of the most anticipated addresses of the entire week. Not only did Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris close the show, Elizabeth Warren, Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi and Gabby Giffords addressed viewers.

And, of course, arguably the most exciting speech of the night for many Democrats came from the 44th President, Barack Obama.

Advertisements

Wednesday night at the Republican National Convention is likely to pale in comparison. The headliner of the night will be Mike Pence. Both the VP and his wife, Karen.

Like every other night of the convention, a Trump will be speaking. On Wednesday, it will be Lara Trump. Eric Trump’s wife was last in the public eye for saying that Joe Biden’s VP selection of Kamala Harris was insulting to women.

Iowa senator Joni Ernst has long been thought of as one of the party’s rising stars. She, however, finds herself in a tighter than expected battle with Democrat Theresa Greenfield.

Texas congressman Dan Crenshaw will also be speaking tonight. He is another of the party’s rising stars, best known for his military service and frequent Twitter drama.

Arguably, the most anticipated speaker of the night with be Trump Special adviser Kellyanne Conway. Conway recently announced that she will be leaving the White House to mind her family after a very public spat with her daughter.

The RNC will begin tonight at 8:30 EST and be shown on multiple channels.