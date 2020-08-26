Tucker Carlson Praises Kenosha Murderer Kyle Rittenhouse On Fox News

Advertisements

Fox News host Tucker Carlson praised the teen who shot and killed two protesters in Kenosha, WI for “maintaining order.”

Carlson said, “Are we really surprised that looting and arson accelerated to murder? How shocked are we that 17 year olds with rifles decided they had to maintain order when no one else would? Everyone could see what was happening in Kenosha. It was getting crazier by the hour.”

Video:

Tucker: How shocked are we that 17 year olds with rifles decided they had to maintain order when no one else would pic.twitter.com/MGl7tdz9B5 — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) August 27, 2020

Carlson’s comments were far from the first time that Fox News has defended the murder of African-Americans. Fox helped George Zimmerman mount a defense after he killed Trayvon Martin.

Segments like this one are the reason why Tucker Carlson is a favorite of white supremacists and racists everywhere.

Carlson was giving his blessing to the murder of African-Americans in the name of making a political point that he and the Republican Party think will help Donald Trump. Carlson thinks that he can play up Trump as law and order by blaming Democrats for the chaos without acknowledging the responsibility of the man in the White House for the situation.

We shouldn’t expect African-American protesters to murdered. When Carlson makes these sorts of points, he isn’t helping Trump. He is showing why the nation must elect Joe Biden.

