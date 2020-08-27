Over 100 Bush, McCain and Romney Staffers Endorse Joe Biden for President

Advertisements

Alumni from the campaigns of the last three Republican presidential candidates have come out in support of Joe Biden with more than 100 backing the Democrat.

Staffers who worked for President George W. Bush, Senator John McCain and Senator Mitt Romney have declared their support for the former Vice President.

Bush 43 Alumni for Biden released a letter on Thursday explaining why they’d made the decision.

“In order to emerge strong and ready to tackle the challenges before us, we must act,” they wrote.

“We must step up, get out of our comfort zone, and vote for Joe Biden. It is time for us to have initiative in our communities and networks to stand up for character, integrity, decency, and leadership.”

McCain alums posted a statement o Medium endorsing Biden and criticizing President Donald Trump.

“Given the incumbent president’s lack of competent leadership, his efforts to aggravate rather than bridge divisions among Americans, and his failure to uphold American values, we believe the election of former Vice President Biden is clearly in the national interest,” they wrote.

And more than 30 staffers from Mitt Romney’s 2012 presidential campaign have also come out in support of Biden’s bid for the White House.

“What unites us now is a deep conviction that four more years of a Trump presidency will morally bankrupt this country, irreparably damage our democracy, and permanently transform the Republican Party into a toxic personality cult,” the Romney for Biden group wrote in an open letter.

