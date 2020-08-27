Unemployment Continues to Rise After Another 1 Million Filed for Benefits Last Week

Advertisements

According to the latest data released by the Department of Labor (DOL), another 1 million American workers filed for first-time unemployment benefits last week on a seasonally adjusted basis. This is the 22nd time in 23 weeks that unemployment claims topped 1 million as the nation struggles economically amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Job claims totaled just over 1 million for the week ending August 22. That’s a decrease from 1.104 million last week. The last time unemployment claims were below 1 million was the week of August 8, when they totaled 971,000.

“Continuing claims continue to drop, but still indicate a highly stressed labor market,” said Jamie Cox, managing partner at Harris Financial Group in Virginia. “Even a 1 million person drop in the total number unemployed isn’t enough — there is a lot of work to be done because 14 million people are still receiving UI assistance of some kind.”