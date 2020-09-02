Biden Jumps Back To 10 Point Lead As Voters Say Trump Makes Them Feel Unsafe

Advertisements

A new Quinnipiac University Poll found that Joe Biden leads Donald Trump 52%-42% and that 50% of voters say Trump will make America less safe.

According to the Quinnipiac University Poll:

On the heels of back-to-back political party conventions and a climate of growing unrest in the country, likely voters support former Vice President Joe Biden over President Donald Trump 52 – 42 percent in a Quinnipiac (KWIN-uh-pea-ack) University national poll released today. This is the first survey of likely voters in the 2020 presidential election race by the Quinnipiac University Poll, and cannot be compared to results of earlier surveys of registered voters. Democrats go to Biden 93 – 6 percent, Republicans go to Trump 90 – 8 percent, and independents back Biden 50 – 40 percent.

Advertisements

….

Fifty percent of likely voters say having Donald Trump as president of the United States makes them feel less safe, while 35 percent say it makes them feel more safe, and 14 percent say it doesn’t have any impact on how they feel.

Forty-two percent of likely voters say having Joe Biden as president of the United States would make them feel more safe.

The findings on who makes voters feel more safe fly in the face of Trump’s campaign to be a law and order president. One of the reasons why the rhetoric is falling flat is that Americans don’t feel safe with Trump, and more likely voters believe that having Trump in office makes them feel less safe.

If the polls are tightening, it is likely because some Republicans are coming home to Trump. The fundamentals of this election are bad for Republicans. Trump is an unpopular president who is losing support from 2016, whose main campaign issue is backfiring on him.

Because of the deeply partisan nature of our politics, the election will likely be close, but voters are expressing a clear preference for change and Joe Biden.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook