Joe Scarborough: Trump Set Himself On Fire In Front Of 100 Million People

Advertisements

Joe Scarborough said that Trump set himself on fire in front of 100 million debate viewers and did nothing to help himself win.

Scarborough said on MSNBC’s Morning, Joe:

Willie and I were talking about this before the show. I would have walked off the stage at certain times and said, until you can actually make sure that we abide by the rules, I’m not going to be a part of the charade. That said, voters overwhelmingly thought last night that Joe Biden won that debate.

Advertisements

Donald Trump set himself on fire in front of 100 million people last night during that debate. He turned off women. He turned off Independents, he turned off the same suburban voters that are turned off by Mitch McConnell trying to jam through a supreme court justice in the dying days of the Trump administration. So, they have to debate whether they want to go out and let Donald Trump blow himself up again.

Video:

Joe Scarborough says Trump set himself on fire in front of 100 million people at the debate and turned off every group of voters that he needed to improve with to have a chance at winning. pic.twitter.com/WcnwOTNZWE — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 30, 2020

Blaming Joe Biden for this fiasco is like blaming a bystander for a car accident. Donald Trump was driving the car, and he was determined to crash and burn. Biden tried to cut through the noise and talk to the American people, which he did with more success than one might have thought possible under the circumstances.

Voters saw through what was happening and deemed Biden the winner.

Trump’s self-destruction was a combination of his pent up need for attention, his personality, and the pressure of knowing that he is losing the election.

The Biden campaign would happily let Trump implode two more times on the debate.

The debate might have been Trump’s last chance to gain ground. Instead of rising to the moment, Trump set himself on fire and celebrated as his presidency burned.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook