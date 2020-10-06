White House Gift Shop Selling “Trump Defeats COVID” Commemorative Coin

Advertisements

The White House Gift Shop (WHGS) is selling a “Trump Defeats Covid” commemorative coin after President Donald Trump-–who is highly contagious–was released from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after testing positive for coronavirus.

The White House Gift Shop is not affiliated with the White House.

“When we at WHGS first heard the sad news of President Trump‘s positive COVID test, once again we had faith and prayed, yet we knew our President would find a way to knockout COVID in early rounds of this battle,” said WHGS chairman Anthony Gianni, who said the $100 coin is the final coin released as part of a series to commemorate Trump’s first term. “President Trump, as you know, is a fan of boxing, and the new coin design features more than a hint of superhero qualities in history’s most fascinating president.”

The coin went on sale as soon as the President was released yesterday and is scheduled to ship on November 14.

Trump has been harshly criticized after he tested positive for the coronavirus following months of downplaying the pandemic and refusing to wear a mask.

The White House was also criticized for providing conflicting messages about the President’s health. Trump’s behavior on Twitter yesterday morning––he tweeted multiple times while reportedly experiencing side-effects of the drug Dexamethasone––reignited concerns that he is incapacitated and that the 25th Amendment would need to be invoked.

The drug is used to “suppresses the immune system to prevent the release of substances that can trigger inflammation,” according to Newsweek. “Some of the more common side effects can affect a patient’s mental state, such as aggression, agitation, anxiety, irritability, depression, changes to mood, and nervousness. Trouble thinking, speaking or walking can also occur. “

Earlier this morning Trump urged Americans to “learn to live with Covid,” saying “we have learned to live with it, just like we are learning to live with Covid, in most populations far less lethal!!!”