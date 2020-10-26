Trump Continues to Insist That Covid Case Numbers Are a “Fake News Media Conspiracy”

Advertisements

President Donald Trump once again claimed that coronavirus case numbers are only up because of widespread testing and said a “fake news media conspiracy” is underfoot.

“Cases up because we TEST, TEST, TEST,” he wrote. “A Fake News Media Conspiracy. Many young people who heal very fast. 99.9%. Corrupt Media conspiracy at all time high. On November 4th., topic will totally change. VOTE!”

The United States has registered some of its highest coronavirus case numbers in recent days. Data compiled by Johns Hopkins University showed the country recorded more than 83,000 new cases on Friday, beating the previous record of more than 77,000 cases in mid-July. More than 225,000 people have died from the coronavirus since February when the first death in the United States was recorded.

Trump plans to hold rallies in Pennsylvania today, events that have been harshly criticized as “super spreader” events that have worsened the country’s ability to contain the virus. He will hold rallies in Wisconsin and in Michigan tomorrow.

The president has taken hits in the polls due to his coronavirus response and now trails behind Democrat Joe Biden in all three of those states, which he won in 2016.