Romney on Trump’s Election Theories: “Russia and China Have to be Laughing”

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin have long had a symbiotic relationship. For Trump, who is not respected by most world leaders, Putin’s compliments and support are welcomed. For Putin, there mere presence of Trump in the White House helps lower America’s power and standing around the world.

And Trump’s presidential term continues to be a gift for the Russian leader. The president’s refusal to accept the results in a free and fair election surely please Putin.

Frequent Trump critic Mitt Romney made this point while speaking to Wolf Blitzer on Thursday. The Utah senator told the CNN host:

“The attorney general has said there’s no there there. The courts have all looked at the evidence and said there’s no evidence there. Now, of course, there will be circumstances where one or two, or a handful, maybe even 100 ballots were incorrectly sent in or counted, and those things get adjusted and get fixed. But the idea of widespread fraud is simply not been shown to us.”

Romney continued, “For the president or anyone else to go out and allege widespread fraud and say the election is rigged, and the election was stolen, that obviously strikes at the very foundation of democracy here, and around the world for that matter. People watch America. If we can’t have a free and fair election, how can they have it in other nations of the world?”

Watch a clip of the comments below, courtesy of CNN: