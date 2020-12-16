Joe Biden Will Get COVID Vaccine Publicly Sometime in the Next Week

Advertisements

Leadership is about setting the right example. With that thought in mind, former president’s Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama all plan on getting a COVID vaccine while being filmed.

The reason is obvious. It is exciting that there are multiple strains of the vaccine available, they will not hit their objective if enough people don’t take advantage of it.

There are multiple groups that are seemingly leery about getting vaccinated. Republican voters are cautious after the entire party has been spreading misinformation about COVID-19 and downplaying the danger of the virus.

African Americans, a group that has been hit incredibly hard by COVID, also have a history of worry about inoculations. Survey’s have shown they very few of them plan on getting the vaccine.

So Joe Biden also plans on showing leadership by publicly getting vaccinated. He told reporters on Wednesday, “I don’t want to get ahead of the line, but I want to make sure we demonstrate to the American people that it is safe to take. When I do it, I’ll do it publicly, so you can all witness my getting it done.”

This is set to happen next week. But Mike Pence will be getting a public vaccine before Biden. The Vice President, his wife Karen and Surgeon General Jerome Adams will all be getting vaccinated on Friday afternoon at the White House.