Josh Hawley Sets Senate GOP Up For 2022 Massacre By Challenging Election Results

Mitch McConnell is worried that Senate Republicans will pay dearly in 2022 for supporting Trump’s bogus claims of election fraud.

The Washington Post’s Paul Kane tweeted:

What Hawley will have accomplished is put a big target on back of Senate Rs, similar to 2010-14 era. Lots of Rs up in '22 (Blunt, Portman, Grassley, Hoeven, Thune, Young, Lankford) now could face MAGA primary challenges unless they vote w/ Trump, against their own beliefs. — Paul Kane (@pkcapitol) December 30, 2020

Senate Republicans are now in a no-win situation. If they cast a sane vote against the election challenge, the MAGA crowd will try to primary them, and some of these Republican incumbents should be worried about a primary. If they vote with Hawley, they will avoid a primary but label themselves as enemies of democracy for the 2022 general election.

Mitch McConnell only cares about keeping the Senate Majority, but the wheels have been set in motion on a Republican doomsday scenario. If Democrats win the runoff, and several Republican incumbents have votes against democracy hanging over their heads, the GOP could end up facing a midterm bloodbath.

McConnell tried to keep his caucus out of this mess because he knows that all the outcomes are bad, and now Senate Republicans could be heading for disaster because Josh Hawley wants to run for president in 2024.

