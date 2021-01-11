Maxine Waters Warns That MAGA Terrorists Are Plotting Nationwide Pre-Inauguration Attacks

Advertisements

As the country continues to reel from a violent coup attempt at the U.S. Capitol that was incited by the sitting president of the United States, there is a growing possibility that other MAGA attacks are being plotted all across the country in the run up to Joe Biden’s inauguration.

During an interview on Monday, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) said she wasn’t at all confident that Biden’s swearing-in would be secure. She also warned that other acts of MAGA violence and terrorism could target other states.

“Some of our state legislative offices are also targeted,” the Democratic lawmaker said. “They may have an operation that’s going on all over the country at one time, where they are being attacked.”

“I think we’re in a very dangerous time in the history of this country,” she added.

Video:

Rep. Waters said:

No, I’m not confident (that Biden’s inauguration will be secure), based on what we’ve just experienced. And we need to do a deep investigation about how this happened and who’s complicit in all of this. But I want to tell you not only am I not confident about the times that you are identifying that possibly we could have real problems. I do believe that the president of the United States, Trump, has organized and worked in a way that even after he’s not serving as the president, that he believes that he’s going to have control over a significant population in this country that he can use to basically rule and to basically confront whatever entity he’d like to confront that’s not agreeing with him, turn them on to other groups, etc. I think that he intends to exercise power even past his presidency. And so, whether you’re talking about a group of particular dates where we may have trouble, and I also think that, you know, when they talk about the 17th and they talk about the 20th, that some of our state legislative offices are also targeted. And they may have an operation that’s going on all over the country at one time, where they are being attacked. So, I think we’re in a very dangerous time in the history of this country.

New reporting from The New York Times sheds light on why Rep. Waters and others are concerned about future attacks, particularly in Washington D.C. on inauguration day.

According to the Times, “Another Defense Department official said that law enforcement agencies were planning for any number of possible events, some of them horrific. Worst-case scenarios include snipers targeting inauguration dignitaries, ‘suicide-type aircraft’ entering Washington’s restricted airspace and even remote-powered drones attacking the crowd.”

“The officials said they were particularly worried about multiple active-shooter situations flaring up simultaneously,” the report added.

Not holding Trump and his enablers accountable could lead to a more deadly attack in the future

The gravest mistake that we as a country can make following the events of last week is to move on without holding Donald Trump, his enablers, and his MAGA terrorists accountable.

Failing to deliver swift and severe consequences will only encourage more attacks, whether that’s at Joe Biden’s inauguration next week or at state capitals all across the country.

Last weeK’s MAGA siege at the U.S. Capitol was one of the darkest days in American history. If those in power don’t hold the perpetrators and instigators accountable, we are doomed to see a more deadly attack – or even a successful coup – in the future.

