Melania Trump Refuses To Invite Jill Biden For Walkthrough Of Private White House Living Quarters

Melania Trump will be breaking decades of White House tradition by not holding a walkthrough for Jill Biden of the private White House living quarters.

CNN reported:

Understandably lost in the morass of the horrifying things that have happened leading up to Joe Biden’s inauguration is something that did not happen. Melania Trump will become the first modern first lady not to invite the woman who will replace her to the White House for a walk-through of the private living quarters on the second and third floors.

From Bess Truman and Mamie Eisenhower’s meeting to the visit Laura Bush hosted where Jenna and Barbara Bush showed Sasha and Malia Obama how to slide down the banister in the Residence, to the visit where Michelle Obama invited Melania Trump even after Donald Trump had questioned her husband’s citizenship, this tradition has long been one of the first lady’s many unwritten obligations. And Melania Trump has discarded it.

It is not just tradition that sore loser Trump is tossing in the trash. Beneath the tour is the fundamental concept of a smooth transition of power. The tour is courtesy, but it is also symbolic of the handoff of power from one administration to the next.

The tour is a reminder that the presidents and first spouses are only temporary tenants of a house that belongs to the people.

Melania Trump has shown nothing but contempt for the White House and the Obamas

America will be immediately better off when the Trumps are no longer squatting in the White House.

