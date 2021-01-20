Joe Biden’s First Foreign Call Will Be With Canadian PM Justin Trudeau

Advertisements

For the last few years, leaders of foreign nations weren’t sure what to think of the United States. Sure, Donald Trump showed up to global events, but he mostly embarrassed himself. The ex-President left a 2019 NATO event in a huff after video appeared of other foreign leaders mocking him.

When Joe Biden was elected President, congratulations came in from all over the world. Many have expressed hope that the United States can get back to business as usual.

One step was taken on Biden’s very first day as America has officially rejoined the Paris Climate Accords. And another step will come on Friday when Biden has his first foreign call with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Wednesday, “I expect they will certainly discuss the important relationship with Canada as well as [Biden’s] decision on the Keystone pipeline that he announced today.”

Psaki continued by talking about rebuilding the relationships the Trump administration has done their best to destroy. “He feels it’s important to rebuild those relationships and address the challenges and threats we’re facing in the world.”

Shortly after the election was called for Biden, Trudeau responded via tweet. The PM wrote, “Congratulations, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Our two countries are close friends, partners, and allies. We share a relationship that’s unique on the world stage. I’m really looking forward to working together and building on that with you both.”

