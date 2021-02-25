“History Will be Kind to Trump” Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld Has Delusional Take on Trump’s COVID Response

This week, the United States hit a grim milestone. The country has now experienced 500,000 deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thankfully, Joe Biden’s response to the virus has been much more aggressive than Trump’s was. According to Axios, America is now averaging 1.7 million vaccines a day.

And with many doses being administered, both cases and deaths are going down in dramatic fashion. Fox’s Greg Gutfeld, though, wants to make sure it is Trump getting credit for the virus fight rather than Biden.

The Five host told viewers on Thursday, “You have the vaccine and you have the rapid testing happening under Trump, right? And he still loses. But what’s interesting is that his prioritization was flawless. It was about rapid testing and vaccines.”

Gutfeld continued, “The imperfect — he saw the imperfect solutions with the masks and the social distancing, and he saw it for what it was, is that’s not what’s going to get us through. However, he had to play the game, and he wouldn’t play the game. He had to pretend that no, this is the number one priority, masks, but he — but he didn’t do it, but now, history is going to be kind to Trump over this.”

Of course, Trump’s response to the virus was horrific. A Lancent commission recently found that 40% of American deaths from COVID-19 could have been prevented and that the U.S. fared the worst of all the countries in the G-7.