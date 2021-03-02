Joy Reid Blasts Trump-Supporting GOP Misogynists For Sinking Neera Tanden’s OMB Nomination

Joy Reid tore into Republicans – and one Democratic senator, Joe Manchin of West Virginia – for sinking Neera Tanden’s nomination to lead the U.S. Office of Management and Budget (OMB) over old tweets they didn’t like.

During a discussion with Democratic Sen. Alex Padilla of California, the MSNBC host reminded Republicans that they repeatedly looked the other way when their dear leader, Donald Trump, took to Twitter to spew his “vulgar, misogynistic, racist, nazi-cuddling commentary.”

“They’ve got an interesting observation of the people that they don’t like,” Reid said. “People of color seem to have a problem with Republicans supporting their nominations.”

Sen. Padilla called the treatment of Tanden an “insulting double standard.”

REID: What do you make of the fact that Republicans who for four years were absolutely silent and would run from cameras at the vulgar, misogynistic, racist, Nazi-cuddling commentary of the president of the United States, along with one Democrat at least –at least one Democrat, Joe Manchin – essentially torpedo the nomination of a woman of color and are setting up more people of color. They’ve got an interesting observation of the people that they don’t like – Xavier Becerra, Deb Haaland. People of color seem to have a problem with Republicans supporting their nominations. What do you make of what’s happened with Neera given the fact that the former president was a constant racist misogynist, et cetera, and they seemed fine with it. SEN. PADILLA: It’s an insulting double standard, and I tried to call it out during Neera Tanden’s confirmation hearing in committee. It coincided, by the way, with the impeachment trial. If you want to hold somebody accountable for offensive tweets, let’s be consistent, not hypocritical.

Biden will likely find another position for Tanden

While the White House pulled Tanden’s OMB nomination on Tuesday after it became clear that she didn’t have the votes to be confirmed, she will almost certainly have a role in the Biden administration.

In a statement on Tuesday, Biden said, “I have the utmost respect for her record of accomplishment, her experience and her counsel, and I look forward to having her serve in a role in my Administration.”

Republicans may have used a double standard to sink her nomination, but they won’t keep her from serving in the Biden administration.

