NYC Mayoral Hopeful Andrew Yang Bombed a Speech to Important Gay Political Club

Bill DiBlasio has been the Mayor of New York City since . He has not been a popular leader. In fact, his current approval rating in the wildly liberal city stands at 42%.

The Mayor will be leaving office next year and there will be a 2021 election to determine his successor. There are over 20 candidate gunning for the spot, but right now, Andrew Yang is the heavy favorite.

Yang, who became known on a national level after he ran for the Democratic nomination last year, lives in New York. But he’s been criticized for frequently being out of touch with everyday New Yorkers.

Yang had one of his worst moments yet giving a speech to the Stonewall Democrats of NYC. The club is one of the largest LGBTQ political organizations in the United States.

“Well, first, let me say that if I go to Cubbyhole, I think I’m going to be accompanied by at least one of my two campaign managers who are both gay,” Yang said. “So there’s like a lot of, you know, familiarity with, with the community, at the head of my campaign leading it.”

Rose Christ, the President of the Stonewall Democrats remarked, “He came across like he was a tourist in New York and said he wanted to visit a gay bar.”

Melissa Mark-Viverito, the former Council speaker, said of the candidate, “As if there weren’t enough reasons to fear a Yang mayoralty. He keeps showing us, through his actions, why his candidacy for mayor is all types of wrong for our city.”

The Stonewall Democrats have announced that they will be supporting Scott Stringer’s bid for the office.