WATCH: Dem. Strategist Angela Rye Takes Chris Christie Apart

For much of Donald Trump’s presidency, Chris Christie was close by his side. For his efforts, the former governor of New Jersey contracted a bad case of COVID-19.

These days Christie frequently appears on cable news programs to deliver Republican talking points. He is also on a bit of a rehabilitation tour after being so closely aligned with Trump.

This Sunday the former governor appeared on a panel on ABC’s This Week. And Democratic strategist Angela Rye very much got the better of him.

The group was discussing whether Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan was “socialist.” Rye said, “Yes, there are some social things that need to happen in infrastructure. Because it just so happens that discrimination and inequtible conditions exist even in our infrastructure. That was not something that was originated in this administration.”

Christie jumped in, “The capitol gains issue is nothing more than income redistribution. It’s socialism. Let’s remember that that investment income, they’ve already paid taxes on it. You paid taxes on it before you invested it and now you’re going to pay taxes on it again.”

Rye shot back:

“It’s so interesting to hear this allegation of socialism. I know these are buzzwords that work very well with the Republican Party so congratulations for using them this morning. But we have people in a pandemic that you said wouldn’t matter by the time you get to the fall, and on the left there’s a conversation happening about student loan debt. How much should be forgiven? $50,000 vs. $10,000. And we’re talking about a capital gains increase when you all just had basically the reparations we’ve been asking for [in] your last tax proposal. So I don’t even understand what we’re talking about here.”

