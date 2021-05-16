Devin Nunes Goes Full Psycho On Fox And Claims The US Funded COVID 19 Creation

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) slipped further into the conspiracy abyss by claiming that the government funded the creation of COVID 19 in a Chinese lab.

Video:

Devin Nunes claims to have evidence, which he then adds is circumstantial, that the US government-funded the creation of COVID 19 in a Chinese lab. A reminder: Devin Nunes is the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee. pic.twitter.com/N99cgxmFrK — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) May 16, 2021

Nunes said on Fox’s Sunday Morning Futures:

You played the comment of Senator Cotton from a year ago- here we are and we don’t have answers. If you look at the evidence it’s pretty clear that there wasn’t some guy in wet market that ate a bat. It likely didn’t come from there. There’s zero evidence of that but there’s building circumstantial evidence that, indeed, this did come from a lab and money flowed from the U.S. Government through nonprofits that was actually supporting this type of research that was going on in China. And, look, why is this important?

This is about bioweapons, this is about biowarfare. This is very concerning and I think what senator Rand Paul was — was getting to is this really something that the U.S. Wants to be involved in and moving forward from here, we have to know the answers to this sooner rather than later and the Biden administration needs to get to the bottom of it.

I think they are sitting on and suppressing a lot of intelligence that the American people should see in order to know how to move ahead over the coming next few years as China continues to gain control of the life science arena and life-science global economy and trying to move all the technology back to China while at the same time not answering basic questions about the origin of this virus.

There are two very different parts to Nunes’s story. While scientists don’t know where COVID 19 came from, the crazed conspiracy theory part of what Rep. Nunes is suggesting is that the US government funneled money through NGOs to pay for the creation of COVID in a Chinese lab. There is no evidence that this is the case.

Rep. Nunes doesn’t care about where the virus came from. His real point is to try to make President Biden look weak on China. If this sounds familiar, it is. Trump and Republicans tried to link Biden and China during the 2020 campaign and totally failed.

Fox News is still pushing coronavirus conspiracy theories, and they are getting help from Republicans in Congress, like Devin Nunes.